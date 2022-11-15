Nipsey Hussle’s Life to Be Memorialized in New Documentary Series ‘Hussle’

Marathon Films dropped the trailer for Hussle, a new docuseries exploring the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle, on Tuesday (Nov. 15).

“Crenshaw-Slauson, in the Crenshaw District, well that’s where, really, the Nip Hussle story,” the rapper’s voice narrates over footage from his lifetime, later adding, “Faith is a required element on your marathon to success and on your marathon of life. It’s your footprint in the sand, your dent in the universe, the impact on the world around you. I want ’em to say that he wasn’t afraid to live. Chasing a dream.”

Elsewhere, the trailer also highlights Hussle growing up in the ’90s in L.A., the births of his two children, his first Grammy nominations and the ways he was determined to give back to his community as his career continued to take off.

“If me being from over here…or representing this area or being accessible to the area affects my career in a negative way, I’m just taking that one on the chin,” the late rapper says in one undated interview from the clip, ominously foreshadowing his murder in the parking lot of his South L.A. clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in March 2019.

While the trailer doesn’t tease a release date, Hussle is being financed by SpringHill, the media studio owned by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. “It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” said the NBA great in a statement. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

Last summer, Hussle was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, just weeks after his killer was found guilty of first-degree murder as well as two additional counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Watch the first teaser for Hussle below.