Nicki Minaj to Star In 50 Cent’s ‘Lady Danger’ Animated Series

Nicki Minaj is getting animated, as she is set to both star in and executive produce Lady Danger, Amazon Freevee’s upcoming animated show derived from the Dark Horse comic book series written by Alex de Campi, Deadline reported on Thursday (April 13).

The series will also be executive produced by 50 Cent under his G-Unit Films and Television Inc. production company, in tandem with Brian Sher, Paul Young and Mike Griffin for Make Good Content. Starburns Industries will animate the series.

Following the announcement, 50 shared his the news and his excitement on social media, writing across two separate posts, “What you doing today, we working @nickiminaj South Side you already know what it is. Big Bag BOOM GLG GreenLightGang I don’t miss” and “B.O.O.T.I. (bureau of organized terrorism intervention) LADY DANGER coming soon ! GLGGreenLightGang Taking over.”

Lady Danger will take place in the year 2075, and follows a government field agent who is presumed to be dead, but is later resurrected as the titular Lady Danger. The character is described by Deadline as an ” afrofuturistic a–kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention)” who, like many comic book superheroes, must hide her identity while taking down villains who threaten the safety of Earth’s inhabitants. Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson, also executive producers for the project, are credited as the series’ writers.

Lady Danger adds to a list of production credits for 50, which includes Power, BMF, Hip Hop Homicides, For Life and more. Minaj adds Lady Danger to a list of her growing animation credits, which includes Ice Age: Continental Drift and The Angry Birds Movie 2.



