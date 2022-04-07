Nicki Minaj Makes ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Debut, Raps ‘Monster’ Just Like Adele Did: Watch

The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment returned Wednesday night (April 6), with none other than the Queen herself sitting in the passenger seat.

Nicki Minaj joined Corden on a hilarious ride around Los Angeles, where the duo rapped along to some of the star’s biggest hits, including “Super Bass,” “Starships” and “Chun-Li,” plus two of her newest Hot 100 entries — “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby and “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray — and, of course, “Anaconda.”

“You see how meaningful the words are, the inspiration?” Minaj joked in a British accent about her 2014 ode to having junk in the trunk. “It’s motivational speaking, James, for the world.”

Upon hearing her take on an accent from across the pond, Corden mentioned that the rapper “sounds a lot like Adele” and asked what she thought of the “Hello” singer’s “Monster” cover from her own “Carpool Karaoke” segment back in 2016.

“I just loved it, she made me so so happy,” Minaj said. “She embodied Nicki Minaj.”

The New Yorker went on to rap along to her verse on Ye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy track, which featured a split screen of Adele putting her twist on the same verse six years ago. Minaj also tried her hand at performing Adele’s “Someone Like You,” which resulted in the rapper bursting into laughter.

Later on in the episode, Corden asks Minaj for confirmation that she started her music career playing the clarinet. When Minaj agreed, the talk-show host reached to the backseat of the car and pulled out a clarinet.

Minaj then began to hesitantly play the instrument one note at a time, which Corden called her out on. “I didn’t know we were doing a f—ing opera,” the rapper hilariously fired back.

“I was blown away by Nicki the entire afternoon we spent together,” Corden told reporters ahead of the premiere at a press conference earlier Wednesday. “I was so happy to be in her orbit and in her company. I really, really loved being with her. It was so joyous.”

He continued, “It was so difficult, cutting this down. There’s probably a 45-minute cut of this. She was open, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen her crack up laughing the way that she was. I couldn’t have wished for a better artist to bring the segment back after two years away.”

Watch the Minaj “Carpool Karaoke” below, and if you’re looking for more musical ride-alongs, previous seasons of Carpool Karaoke: The Series are available on Apple TV and Apple Music.