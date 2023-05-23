Nick Jonas Set to Headline ‘Salute to Summer’ Concert for U.S. Army

NBCUniversal announced “Salute to Summer,” its new concert special to honor members of the U.S. Army, on Tuesday (May 23) with headliner Nick Jonas.

Hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes of E! News’ The Rundown, the event will air on the NBC’s streaming platform Peacock on July 7 from Universal CityWalk — adjacent to Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles — and feature a solo performance by the Jonas Brothers singer.

“I am so honored to be headlining the upcoming ‘Salute to Summer’ concert on Peacock this July to celebrate the active U.S. Army soldiers and V=veterans that have served our country and made us all so proud,” the pop star said in a statement.

“Salute to Summer” will also include a number of activations and “special augmented reality experience through WebAR” with Jonas as the star, according to the press release. Additionally, fans and attendees who visit Universal CityWalk will have the opportunity to unlock a three-dimensional bonus performance by the “This Is Heaven” crooner on their phones, and take part in NBCUniversal’s growing NFT collection.

Though Nick’s been busy as of late releasing the Jonas Brothers’ new studio set The Album with his older siblings, he recently collaborated solo with British-Indian singer King on the bilingual “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife),” which finds the Disney Channel alum trading verses with the fellow artist in Hindi and English.

Earlier this week, Jonas looked back on his disastrous performance with Kelsea Ballerini at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards, revealing on Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard that his off-key guitar solo during the moment ultimately sent him to therapy after it went briefly viral across the internet.