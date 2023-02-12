Nick Jonas Proves He’s Got the Magic Touch in Dexcom’s Super Bowl 2023 Ad: Watch

For his featured slot during a 2023 Super Bowl ad, Nick Jonas proved that it doesn’t take magic to make sure that you’re staying healthy.

On Sunday (Feb. 12), Jonas appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for the Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) for all types of diabetes. Throughout the spot, Jonas performs a series of sleight of hand tricks, making the small device appear and disappear in his hands, even transforming it into a phone mid-air.

The star explains the system — the new CGM uses no finger pricks and accurately shows you where your glucose levels are currently at, as well as predicting where they will go — before going out with a bang … or rather, a poof. “It’s not magic, it just feels that way,” Jonas says before smiling, snapping his fingers and disappearing into a cloud of black smoke.

Jonas was first diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2005 at the age of 13, and opened up about his journey in an emotional 2018 Instagram post. “I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way,” he wrote at the time. “Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all.”

Check out the full commercial starring Nick Jonas above.