Nick Cannon Wants to Know ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’

Nick Cannon let slip earlier this week that he’s been expecting, and on Tuesday (March 7), the stork officially arrived with his latest bundle of joy … in the form of a new game show!

The host of The Masked Singer confirmed the news by dropping the official teaser for Who’s Having My Baby With Nick Cannon. Hosted by his close friend Kevin Hart, the series will premiere sometime this spring on E! and, according to the clip, seems to involve trotting out female contestants in front of Cannon for some sort of prize … and actual pyrotechnics.

“You’re gonna get some contestants that wanna have your baby,” Hart explains to Cannon, who then proceeds to jokingly pull an “Eenie, meenie, minie, mo” to choose among the ladies. The rest of the rules are unclear, but as the network cheekily promises in the tease, it’s sure to be the “mother of all game shows.”

Cannon’s already incredibly busy on the daddy-duty front, considering he now has 12 kids with six different women, including Dem Babies with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He’s welcomed all five of his youngest kids since last July alone — from Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, Onyx Cole with LaNisha Cole, to Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa and, as of December, Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.

In February, the Drumline actor fielded a question about possibly having even more children down the line, telling Entertainment Tonight, “God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full.”

Watch the teaser for Nick Cannon’s new baby-centric game show below.