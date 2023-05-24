Here’s How Nick Cannon Addressed Jamie Foxx’s Absence on ‘Beat Shazam’ Season Premiere

Beat Shazam premiered Tuesday night (May 23) with Nick Cannon at the helm instead of regular host Jamie Foxx.

The temporary MC had previously been announced as the substitute host of the FOX game show while his close pal is recovering from a private, undisclosed health issue. But that didn’t mean Foxx wasn’t part of the season six premiere — at least in spirit.

“Welcome to Beat Shazam,” Cannon told viewers at the top of the hour. “Now, I know what you all are thinking: ‘That ain’t Jamie Foxx.’ And you are absolutely right. I’m actually Nick Cannon, and I am honored that Jamie asked me to fill in for him. So make no mistake, this is Jamie Foxx’s house.”

“He has hosted this show for five seasons and given away almost $12 million, y’all,” he continued. “So I’mma do my best to live up to Jamie’s Beat Shazam legacy, which means I need to do three things: play the biggest hit songs on the planet, throw a party every single night and give away how much money? One million dollars!”

The father of 12 certainly has the credentials to sub in while Foxx is on the mend, considering his long-running stints hosting shows such as The Masked Singer and Wild ‘N Out. However, he also got Foxx’s blessing after his role was announced earlier this month, with the Oscar winner thanking him for stepping in via a now-expired Instagram Story.

Foxx was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness on April 12, when his daughter broke the news to the public, but has since been out of the hospital “for weeks,” according to a recent statement from his family. His famous friends — Cannon included — have also stated repeatedly that he’s expected to make a full recovery.