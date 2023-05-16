Niall Horan, Chance The Rapper Perform as ‘The Voice’ Top 5 Revealed

Season 23 of NBC’s The Voice is entering the final straight, the finishing line in view. Glory awaits.

On Monday night (May 15), the final eight performed live in the semi-finals. And for the first time this season, the power shifted from coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan, and into the hands of America.



When the votes were tallied, those eight survivors became five — and the dreams of three contestants were crushed.

Before the cut, two of the star coaches stepped out of their seats and up to the mic. Horan performed “Meltdown,” the second single lifted from his forthcoming third studio album The Show, due out June 9.

Meanwhile, Chance hit his Coloring Book number “Same Drugs,” with support from his former teammates Jamar Langley, Manasseh Samone and Kala Banham.

As the episode reached its climax, the five finalists were revealed: Grace West (Team Blake), D.Smooth (Team Kelly), Gina Miles (Team Niall), Sorelle (Team Chance), and Noivas (Team Blake).

And with that, Ryley Tate Wilson, Ray Uriel and Holly Brand are eliminated.

Shelton will like his chances. The country star hangs up his Voice hat at the end of the season, with a record nine wins as a coach. As the field shrinks to five, he’s the only coach with two singers still in the game.

Watch the final 5 below.



