NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Selects Its 10 Finalists: Watch

And then there were 10.

There was no shortage of drama on Tuesday night’s episode of NBC’s The Voice, as four contestants were put through their paces for the instant save.

After Monday night’s live show (Nov. 21), America voted. Four were selected, one would be saved. And that’s where the action starts.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Gwen Stefani Kique See latest videos, charts and news

On the latest edition, Kique performed The Weeknd’s “Earned It,” Devix hit the Killers’ “When You Were Young,” Alyssa Witrado performed Billie Eilish’s “ocean eyes” and Eric Who tackled Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb.”

As the closing credits rolled out, America, we learned, had saved Kique.

Devix, in particular, can feel unlucky. But his journey on the show, along with those of Witrado and Who, is finished.

“Let’s deal with this, guys,” Gwen Stefani commented before the big moment. “Obviously, Kique is going through, America. That was so amazing. I just want to remind everybody this is a 19-year-old boy. He has a man’s voice. He is so gifted. He is so talented. He is so unique. We have to put Kique through.”

She wasn’t wrong.

Earlier in the week, the Team Gwen standout had performed Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.” And, before that, Robert “Kique” Gomez shone in the three-way Knockout Round with a performance of another funky classic, OutKast’s “Hey Ya!”

The teenage Miami native now advances, along with Justin Aaron (Team Gwen), Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake), Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend), bodie (Team Blake), Morgan Myles (Team Camila), Rowan Grace (Team Blake), Kim Cruse (Team Legend), Brayden Lape (Team Blake) and Parijita Bastola (Team Legend).

The Top 10 singers progress to the season 22 finals. The champion will be chosen by viewers.