NariYella put the “dream” into Dreamgirls when she performed “One Night Only” for her Blind Audition on NBC’s The Voice.

The 20-year-old native of Elkins Park, Pennsylvania saved the best to the end, when she strolled up Tuesday night (March 21) for the final episode of this early stage. She made sure the judges and everyone watching on wouldn’t forget her, with a sparkling performance from the Oscar-winning 2006 musical drama, Dreamgirls.

The performance was loaded with vocal gymnastics, soul and power. The baying studio audience felt the vibe, as did the four judges, all of whom turned to face the talent.

“Incredible,” Chance the Rapper blurted out.

NariYella explained that she’s been singing since she could talk. No one would argue. And none of the judges would complain about the gifts she shared with each, blue kyanite tumble stones. “I’m very big on energy,” she explained.

Of the performance, Niall Horan commented: “That was insane. You were, like, so comfortable up there.”

Blake Shelton chimed in, “your voice…it was actually shocking to me, how powerful you are. Anybody who can be that open and connected to the moment, those are the artists that make it all the way.”

Kelly Clarkson then took the mic. “You have a personality that is just so incredibly captivating…you were so comfortable, and confident, so excited. And that kind of passion is what it takes to win a show like this.”

Chance rounded it out, remarking that he was “blown away” and that, technically, her skill level is “way, way, way beyond your years, way, way, way beyond your experience.”

The talking shop closed, and NariYella had to make a tough decision. She took a Chance.

Watch below.