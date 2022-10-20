David Dawson Says He & Harry Styles ‘Had a Laugh’ While Shooting ‘My Policeman’ Sex Scenes

After starring as Jack in Don’t Worry Darling, Harry Styles is gearing up for his next gig as the titular role in Prime Video’s upcoming film, My Policeman.

Styles portrays Tom, an English policeman in the 1950s who lives with his loving wife Marion (Emma Corrin), and forms a close friendship with museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). And then, that friendship gets a little bit more than personal, as Styles’ character questions his sexuality and falls in love with his friend.

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dawson opened up about getting intimate with the pop superstar onscreen. “That was one of the most special things I took away from this project,” he said of making sure they were both comfortable during sex scenes. “Because initially, when you read the script and you know that there are these intimate scenes, you hope that the person you’re going to be going through this process with is someone you can wholly put your trust in and will communicate with you and is void of ego. And I got all of that and more in Harry.”

He added, “There were only about four other people that needed to be with us in that room, and suddenly when ‘cut’ is called you notice that, you know, the DP is there. But we all just had a laugh, because that’s the best way to deal with it.”

Dawson also shared his reaction to when he found out Styles had been cast alongside him in the film. “I think it was after my second audition. But I’ve been lucky enough to work with a lot of high-profile people over the years,” he explained. “But you do think: how strange is life? Because you’ve seen this person as a musician since they were 16, basically. But they made it incredibly easy to put that to one side, within one Zoom call. He’s incredibly down to Earth, and a good Northern lad. You can’t go wrong. We communicated throughout the whole process – it was very collaborative.”

My Policeman will be released in select theaters on Oct. 21, before becoming available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 4. Check out the full trailer below: