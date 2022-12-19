×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kids of Brandy, Diddy, Notorious B.I.G. & More Take the Spotlight in ‘MTV’s Family Legacy’ Docuseries: Exclusive

The 2023 series will also include the children of Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell, *NSYNC's Joey Fatone, Boyz II Men's Nathan Morris, Van Halen's Sammy Hagar, TLC's Chilli & more.

Sy'Rai Brandy
Sy'Rai and Brandy attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/GI for BET

MTV Entertainment Studios is teaming up with Glass Entertainment Group for the brand-new docuseries MTV’s Family Legacy, which will dive into MTV’s most celebrated events and iconic artists through the eyes of their children.

Explore

Explore

Brandy

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The intimate docuseries will capture musicians through the lens of their kids, with exclusive footage and brand-new interviews with the children of beloved music stars, including Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar, Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, TLC’s Chilli, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Brandy and Melissa Etheridge. The kids of late legends The Notorious B.I.G. and Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington are also featured in the series, which will be narrated by actor and musician Quincy Brown, the son of Al B. Sure and Kim Porter (Diddy’s late ex).

Related

Kanye West

New York Police Seeking Help Identifying Man Who Said 'Kanye 2024' During Antisemitic Attack

While the MTV’s Family Legacy docuseries doesn’t arrive until 2023, a special around the series is set to premiere as part of the monthlong “We Speak Music” programming on MTV starting Dec. 19.

family legacy

In other big news for MTV, RuPaul’s Drag Race announced a “global expansion” of its brand, which includes a new deal that will see the flagship show move over from VH1 (its home for the last six years) to MTV for its long-awaited 15th season. 

In alphabetical order, season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will see AmethystAnetraAura MayariIrene DuboisJaxLoosey LaDucaLuxx Noir LondonMalaysia Babydoll FoxxMarcia Marcia MarciaMistress Isabelle BrooksPrincess PoppyRobin FierceSalina EsTittiesSugar and Spice all compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar — as well as a newly increased cash prize of $200,000.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad