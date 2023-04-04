×
‘Family Legacy’ Trailer Features Kids of Diddy, Notorious B.I.G., Chester Bennington & More: Exclusive

"I'm the O.G. lesbian baby!" Melissa Etheridge's daughter declares in a teaser for the docuseries, set to premiere April 25 on Paramount+.

Justin Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Christian "King" Combs, and Quincy Brown
Justin Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Christian "King" Combs, and Quincy Brown attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

MTV knows that blood is thicker than water, which is why the company is diving into the lives and careers of iconic artists through the eyes of their children in the upcoming docuseries Family Legacy.

In the new 30-second trailer, premiering exclusively on Billboard below, Notorious B.I.G.‘s son C.J. Wallace is heard calling his late dad “the greatest rapper of all time,” before Melissa Etheridge‘s daughter Bailey Jean Cypher calls herself the “OG lesbian baby.”

The intimate, five-episode docuseries will capture musicians through the lens of their kids, with exclusive footage and brand-new interviews with the children of beloved music stars, including Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar, Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, TLC’s Chilli, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Brandy, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington and more. The series will be narrated by actor and musician Quincy Brown, the son of Al B. Sure, Diddy and the late Kim Porter.

Family Legacy is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 25, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, before arriving internationally on April 26 in the U.K., Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, LATAM and Brazil, and April 29 in Australia.

Watch the official trailer for Family Legacy exclusively via Billboard below.

