Watch Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp Try to Sing Kanye West, Eminem & More in ‘Song Association’

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp sat down for a game of “Song Association” with Elle on Tuesday (May 31), and needless to say, things got hilariously feisty between the two.

Before they even started the game, the two Stranger Things stars confessed that they’d put in some practice ahead of time. “I mean, we tried playing it yesterday just for fun,” Schnapp admitted to the camera. “Millie crushed me, so we’ll see how it goes.”

From there, the pals — who play Eleven and Will Byers in the Netflix sci-fi hit, which just dropped season four — went round for round trying to come up with songs and sing them before the other when given a single word. Among their prompts? “Monster” (“Monster by Kanye West and “Monster” by Eminem and Rihanna), “Easy” (“Easy on Me” by Adele) and “Life” (“Life” by Drake, though Brown couldn’t come up with the lyrics and had to substitute Rascal Flatts’ “Life Is a Highway” after time ran out.)

However, Brown and Schnapp couldn’t always agree on a given song, from whether “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana actually includes the word “waves” in its lyrics (the latter was right, it doesn’t) to whether Schnapp really knew the lyrics to John Mayer’s “Gravity.” (“You just keep saying word! It’s like you’ve definitely just heard it once,” Brown quipped as they busted up laughing)

In other Stranger Things-related news, the duo’s costar Sadie Sink recently revealed which Taylor Swift song would save her from the new season’s Big Bad (no spoilers!) after starring in the pop superstar’s short film for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” last fall.

Watch Brown and Schnapp compete for “Song Association” glory below.