Milli Vanilli Biopic ‘Girl You Know It’s True’ Reveals Cast

A pair of newcomers will slip into the title roles in the upcoming Milli Vanilli biopic Girl You Know It’s True. According to Deadline, Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali will play, respectively, Fabrice Morvan and the late Rob Pilatus in the movie from Leonine Studios, withMatthias Schweighöfer (Army of Thieves) taking on the role of the duo’s svengali, German music producer Frank Farian.

Love and Mercy star Graham Rogers will appear as the group’s U.S. assistant, Todd Headlee, with Bella Dayne (Troy: Fall of a City) cast as Milli, Farian’s right-hand woman, who served as the inspiration for the act’s name. The film will be directed by Simon Verhoeven (Friend Request), who will helm the story of the striving dancers who rocketed to global stardom thanks to the instant classic pop dance tunes cooked up by Farian and a group of studio musicians who stayed in the background as the photogenic Morvan and Pilatus lip synched their way to a string of three No. 1 hits.

Thanks to Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping smashes “Blame it on the Rain,” “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You” and “Baby Don’t Forget My Number,” Rob and Fab shimmied their way to a best new artist Grammy award — which, in a first, was later rescinded when their charade was uncovered — before it all came crashing down. The film will reportedly chronicle their rise and fall, as well as the secret kept by their inner circle.

Among the movie’s executive producers is 300 Entertainment CEO Kevin Liles, a former member of the little-known Baltimore rap group Numarx, whose original, “Girl You Know It’s True,” helped launch Milli Vanilli into the public consciousness. Verhoeven, Farian and Stefan Gärtner are also listed as executive producers, with Jasmine Davis, daughter of the late John Davis — one of the behind-the-scenes vocalists who actually sang on MV’s debut album — serving as an associate producer along with another real MV voice, Brad Howell.

Additional associate producers include the pair’s former assistant, Headlee, Ingrid Segieth (aka “Milli”) and Pilatus’ sister, Carmen Pilatus.