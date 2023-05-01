Miley Cyrus Set to Guest Star on Netflix’s ‘Human Resources’

Miley Cyrus is headed to Human Resources. Netflix announced Monday (May 1) that the pop star will lend her voice talents as a guest star on the upcoming second season of the Big Mouth spin-off.

The streamer also dropped an animated teaser with the news, which finds Randall Park’s Pete the Logic Rock spilling the tea to the other characters that Cyrus will play an undisclosed role in the new season. “Oh my god, did you just say Miley?” Brandon Kyle Goodman’s Walter the Lovebug pops up over the wall of his cubicle to ask before Maya Rudolph’s Connie the Hormone Monstress runs over excitedly to add, “As in Hannah Montana?” (“This is so exciting!” declares Aidy Bryant’s Emmy the Lovebug as Pete spills his thermos of water thanks to an overexcited Connie.)

Other guest stars in the season include Florence Pugh, Eugene Levy, Sam Richardson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Isabella Rossellini, along with returning voices like Hugh Jackman, Pamela Adlon, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, Rosie Perez, Bobby Cannavale, Cole Escola and more.

Cyrus’ stint on the very adult Human Resources will be her first TV role in the wake of releasing her eighth album Endless Summer Vacation. Led by the global No. 1 smash “Flowers,” the studio set bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Since then, its ever-blooming lead single scored a rare hat trick by simultaneously topping the Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary charts.

Watch the monsters of Human Resources geek out over Miley’s pending arrival in the season 2 teaser below.