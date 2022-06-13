Mickey Guyton to Host ‘A Capital Fourth’ Independence Day Celebration: ‘It Is Absolutely a Real Honor’

Mickey Guyton is getting extra patriotic this year. On Monday (June 13), the country singer was announced as the host of A Capitol Fourth, the 42nd annual celebration that takes place live from Washington, D.C., in honor of July 4, Independence Day. The celebration will be broadcast live on PBS and will mark its return to television since 2019.

Explore Explore Mickey Guyton See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Speaking with People about her hosting gig, the four-time Grammy nominee told the outlet that being asked to host “is absolutely a real honor,” and explained the additional significance hosting holds in terms of her race.

“And just the representation, me being a Black country singer on that stage: I just hope to bring fun and happiness to everybody, at home, at this event,” she said. “To be asked to host such an event as this, in a really trying time in our country, I just feel like it could be a huge opportunity to try and encourage more togetherness in this time.”

Guyton also explained that she hopes that her performance can help ease tensions in the country in light of stress and difficult times that some might be facing. “I hope I can take this opportunity to just bring some love and light into people’s homes this summer,” she said.

This isn’t the first time that Guyton showed her patriotism on a large platform: She sang the national anthem (“The Star-Spangled Banner”) at the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Performers for A Capitol Fourth will be announced in the coming weeks. The program will air on PBS Monday, July 4, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast via the American Forces Network to United States troops who are serving overseas.

See the announcement below: