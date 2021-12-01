Michael Bublé Enlists Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon & More Guests for ‘Christmas in the City’ Special

When Michael Bublé celebrates Christmas in the City next week on NBC, he’s inviting some friends along for the sleigh ride, Billboard can exclusively reveal.

Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon, Leon Bridges, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and even Kermit the Frog are joining the festivities, backed by a 48-piece orchestra.

“I’m especially excited about this year’s show and our phenomenal guests,” Bublé said in a statement. “It will be a night to remember and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City, premiering Monday, Dec. 6, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the crooner’s Christmas album, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 back in 2011 and just landed at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Top Holiday Albums chart. In addition to the special, Bublé is also celebrating the anniversary with a Super Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set release, which includes a seven-track bonus CD, hardbound book and green vinyl edition, as well as an ornament, wrapping paper and Christmas cards.

While this will mark the first time Bublé has performed with Cabello, his now-3-year-old daughter Vida starred in an adorable viral video with the crooner last year singing “Señorita,” Cabello’s Hot 100 No. 1 duet with Shawn Mendes. As for Fallon, Bublé has been a regular guest on The Tonight Show and the pair teamed up for a Saturday Night Live skit back in 2011, when Fallon was the host and Bublé the musical guest, called Michael Bublé Christmas Duets, in which Fallon parodied everyone from Justin Bieber to Sting.

The hourlong holiday special is executive produced by Bublé, Lorne Michaels, Bruce Allen, Erin Doyle and Tom Corson.