Team Niall’s Michael B. Soars With Soulful Shawn Mendes Cover on ‘The Voice’

Michael B. stepped onto the stage of The Voice on Monday night’s episode to cover Shawn Mendes‘ “When You’re Gone.”

The bespectacled 29-year-old Oklahoma native was assigned the 2022 one-off by the Canadian crooner as his song for the Knockouts — featuring Reba McEntire as this season’s Mega Mentor — where he faced off against fellow Team Niall member EJ Michels. “You never know how good you have it, oh no/ Until you’re staring at a picture of the only one that matters/ I know what we’re supposed to do/ It’s hard for me to let go of you/ So I’m just tryna hold on,” he sang, keeping the verses low and quiet before belting out the chorus.

Ultimately, Michael B. came out on top, with coach Niall Horan selecting him as one of four artists on his team to move on to the Playoffs, which were pre-recorded this season for the first time since season 13. The other remaining members of Team Niall include Gina Miles, Ross Clayton and new recruit Tasha Jessen, who the former One Direction singer stole from Team Blake.

Throughout the competition thus far, Michael B. has made an impressive run, starting with his audition using The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.” He later faced off against Ryley Tate Wilson in the Battles by duetting on Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

Meanwhile, Horan is still having a blast on his freshman go-round in NBC’s famous spinning chairs. Just a few weeks ago, he stepped into Blake Shelton’s well-worn cowboy boots to impersonate the OG coach in the faux trailer for “One Last Ride: Blake Shelton’s Final Season.”

Watch Michael B. perform “When You’re Gone” in the Knockouts below.