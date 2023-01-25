Michael B. Jordan Pulls Some Punches in New ‘SNL’ Teaser: Watch

Don’t go sneaking up behind Michael B. Jordan. There may still be a few days left until the 35-year-old actor is set to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend, but there’s already been some collateral damage behind the scenes, as captured in a hilarious new teaser video posted Wednesday (Jan. 25).

Explore Explore Lil Baby See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the video, Jordan — who plays heavyweight boxing champion Adonis Creed in the Creed films — is shown admiring the SNL stage he’ll conquer this Saturday (Jan. 28). When featured player Michael Longfellow walks up behind him and takes the actor by surprise, Jordan swiftly turns around and punches the comedian in the face not once, but twice.

Related London Gallery to Show Unseen Paul McCartney Photos From Peak Beatles Era

“Jesus B. Christ!” shouts Longfellow, clutching his nose.

Jordan, apologizing profusely, explains that the punches are “muscle memory” from his role in the Rocky spin-offs.

“I can’t have a broken nose,” Longfellow says. “I was hired for my looks, not my talent.”

“I know how that feels,” Jordan earnestly replies.

It was first announced that the star would host the sketch show Jan. 28 at the beginning of the month, along with news that Lil Baby will serve as the night’s musical performer. “New year, new shows!!” tweeted SNL‘s official account Jan. 5

Last weekend, it was Sam Smith and surprise guest Kim Petras who took on the stage, performing their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash duet “Unholy,” with Aubrey Plaza serving as host.

Watch Michael B. Jordan get a little too ramped up for his upcoming hosting duties in the new SNL teaser above.