You Have to See This Teenage One-Woman Band Do It All on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Why focus on one instrument when you can play them all, simultaneously. Somewhere along the way, Mia Morris had that realization.



The teenage student showed off her substantial musical talents when she stopped by America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night (June 28).



Hailing from Nashville, TN, music is in Morris’ DNA. Performing an original song, “Gone My Way”, the 17-year-old didn’t need support from a backing band, instead, she worked her way through several instruments and used a loop pedal to make the magic happen.



“My dream is to share my music and my writing with the world,” she enthused.



AGT is, of course, the place where dreams come true. She came to the right place.



“I think you’re one of the coolest girls that’s been standing on that stage,” Sofia Vergara remarked.



“It was at times a bit of a mess,” Simon Cowell said, to a chorus of boos from the audience, “but then again it should be.” Calling the performer “original and talented,” Cowell remarked that her effort, crafted live, “shouldn’t be perfect which is why I loved it so much.”



The judges counted out four yeses, and Morris moves along in the competition.

