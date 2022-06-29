The World’s First ‘Metal Choir’ Drags Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ to Hell on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Britney Spears has suggested her own music career is behind her. If that is the case, it’s a good thing we have the Dremeka Choir.



Hailing from Montreal, Canada, and founded by Pierre-Luc Senécal, the “Dream Machine” delivered a dramatic – and very metal – performance of “O Fortuna” from Carmina Burana.



If that wasn’t a surprise, the finish sure was as the vocal group wrapped up their audition with Brit’s “Toxic”.



Claiming to be the world’s first “metal choir,” the Dremeka Choir look the part, its members clad in black with red ties, and one singer boasting skin so pale it can only be achieved by hiding from the sun.



“I love it,” Sofia Vergara enthused at the close. The audience did too, as many stood to applaud something dark, wild and totally unexpected.



Three of the four judges got out of their seats, including Simon Cowell who remarked that the performance was “so fantastically creepy.” He added, “I’m all for going over to the dark side occasionally. So I get it.”



Heidi Klum “didn’t particularly love it,” but she was the odd one out.



Howie Mandel thanked the metal choir for “opening the eyes and ears of America on our stage.”



And with that, the Dremeka Choir landed three yeses.



Watch below.

