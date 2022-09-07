Mel B & Jamie Lynn Spears Will Test Their Endurance Skills on Fox’s ‘Special Forces’ Reality Competition

Mel B and Jamie Lynn Spears will lend their talents to a new TV show — and test their endurance skills along the way.

On Wednesday (Sept. 7), Fox announced that the Spice Girl and Zoey 101 star will be cast members on the network’s new show Special Forces: The Ultimate Test.

Contestants on the survival show will participate in challenges directly from the U.S. Army’s Special Forces selection process. The show will not feature eliminations or voting from fans — members on the show are simply tasked with making it through the challenges scot-free.

Spears and Mel B will join 14 other celebrity contestants as they test their endurance skills on the show, including “This Is How We Do It” singer Montell Jordan, former The Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown, gymnast Nastia Liukin, Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard, Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and more famous faces.

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen,” Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment & specials at Fox, said in a press release. “In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength. It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

Special Forces: The Ultimate Test will debut on Fox in January 2023; an official premiere date has not been set as of press time.