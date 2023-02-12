Meghan Trainor Gets Her Hand Stuck in a Pringles Can (Forever) in Super Bowl Commercial

Anyone who’s reached for the last Pringle in the can knows Meghan Trainor‘s pain.

In a new Super Bowl commercial, Trainor is among a host of high-profile victims who get their hands irreversibly stuck in a Pringles can going for that final chip in the stack.

The ad starts out with a kid getting his hand stuck and his grandpa reassuring him that it “happens to the best of us” — like surgeons, judges, game-show contestants and even “Meghan Trainor,” who is seen at home on her couch wearing a feathered, chiffon, hot-pink robe while petting her fluffy poodle with her Pringles-can hand.

The 30-second commercial ends with the slogan “Get Stuck In” and is soundtracked by Tina Turner’s 1989 single “The Best.” The top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit was originally released by Bonnie Tyler a year earlier.

Watch the commercial below:

In an interview with People ahead of the Super Bowl, Trainor told the story of how she found out she would be in one of the most-watched commercials of the year. “I think babies bring good luck — I fully believe that — because a couple weeks after I found out I was pregnant, we got a call. [Pringles] asked me to be in their big game commercial, and I was like, ‘Me? Are they sure?’ I was crying,” she says. “I teared up and called my family. My brothers are big sports guys, so they were like, ‘Oh my God!’ It was like I won a Grammy all over again. It was the best call of my life.”

Trainor joins a list of music stars appearing in 2023 Super Bowl commercials, including Ludacris’ DraftKings ad; Diddy’s Uber One ad (which co-stars Kelis, Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis and Haddaway; Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Donuts ad; Jack Harlow with Missy Elliott and Elton John in a Doritos ad; John Travolta in a T-Mobile ad; Sarah McLachlan in a Busch Light ad; and Metro Boomin in a Budweiser ad.