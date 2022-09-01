Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Gonna Manifest’ More Marvel Projects After ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo

Hotties may not have seen the last of Megan Thee Marvel star. After guest starring in an episode of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Megan Thee Stallion revealed Thursday (Sept. 1) that she hopes to be part of more projects with the superhero franchise.

The 27-year-old rapper first posted a video of one of her scenes on the show — a post-credit clip in which she twerks along to her own song “Body,” with Tatiana Maslany’s character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. “I will kill for you Megan Thee Stallion,” Maslany says, towering over Megan in her full 6-foot-7 green form.

“Dial it back,” the Grammy winner responds, holding her hands up in front of her.

Megan captioned the clip with a sweet thank you to the show’s creators for having her on, before hinting that she’d definitely be on board for more collaborations. “Likeee thee hot girl coach is now in thee marvel universe,” she wrote. “I’ve been holding this in for so long im glad the hotties finally get to see it !!!”

“Shooting this was a BLAST thank you @shehulkofficial @marvel for asking me to be apart,” she continued before adding: “Im gonna manifest I get to do moreeeeee.”

The “Plan B” artist’s excitement definitely lines up with what She-Hulk‘s head writer Jessica Gao recently said about the process of casting the perfect celebrity for Megan’s role, which they’d planned on including since the beginning. “We found out that Megan loves Marvel and superhero stuff, so it was incredible,” she shared in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It really came together very quickly, and we didn’t even have time to stop and just stand in awe at the fact that this was actually happening. It was everyone’s dream come true, especially Tatiana.”

Meg is also part of another scene in the episode, during which she attends court during a character named Dennis’ lawsuit against a shapeshifter who catfished him by pretending to be — you guessed, it — Megan Thee Stallion.

“We didn’t even know that we could dream that big,” Gao said of landing the “Savage” rapper for the role. “When we wrote the script, all we knew was we needed to have a female celebrity who was very famous, very successful, and very beautiful. But we didn’t know if it was going to be an actress, or a model, or a musician. And depending on who it was, we knew we’d probably have to tweak the story a little bit to fit whoever we ended up casting.”

See Megan Thee Stallion’s post about her She-Hulk cameo below: