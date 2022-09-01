Megan Thee Stallion Brings Her Twerking Skills to ‘She-Hulk’: Watch

Hotties, all rise! Megan Thee Stallion made her official debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the Thursday (Sept. 1) episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In the episode, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters takes on a case in which her former legal nemesis, Drew Matthews’ Dennis, claims to be dating the rapper, but is obviously being catfished. When the superhero wins the case by proving only Dennis would be delusional enough to think he could date the Grammy winner, (SPOILER ALERT!) the real Megan The Stallion makes a surprise cameo in the courtroom to declare, “That’s right, there’s only one Megan Thee Stallion! Ah!”

But that’s not all. The episode’s fun post-credits scene finds the “Savage” artist signing on as She-Hulk’s latest client, leading the two ladies to celebrate with a twerking dance party in the office.

“Oh, you are way more fun than my last lawyer!” Megan says as the pair get down to 2020’s “Body.”

“I will kill for you, Megan Thee Stallion,” an overexcited She-Hulk responds, leading Meg to reply with a hilarious, “Dial it back.”

When news broke about the rapper’s entry into the MCU on the Disney+ series, the rapper shared that her Hollywood ambitions don’t lie solely on one side of the camera. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer,” she said in an interview with The Cut.

Check out footage of Megan twerking with She-Hulk below.