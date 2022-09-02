Jameela Jamil Tells Fans ‘You’re Welcome’ for Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo: ‘History Was Made’

What can she say except “you’re welcome”? Jameela Jamil, aka the woman responsible for orchestrating Megan Thee Stallion‘s soon-to-be iconic appearance on an episode of Marvel’s She Hulk: Attorney at Law, has shared a couple selfies she took with the 27-year-old rapper on set, reminding fans exactly who they could thank for making the cameo happen.

In the photos posted on Twitter by Jamil, who plays supervillain Titania on the show, the two women pose from what looks to be the courtroom set where one of Megan’s scenes was filmed. “You’re all welcome!” the actress wrote. “I asked her to be in the show and she said YES!”

The premise behind the “Body” artist’s appearance on She-Hulk was that the show’s main character, Hulkified lawyer Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany), had been tasked with winning a lawsuit against another superhuman being with shapeshifting abilities. The shapeshifter had catfished a character named Dennis by pretending to be Megan, who appeared for real during Dennis’ court hearing, as well as in a post-credits scene in which the rapper and She-Hulk twerk together in Walters’ office.

“She Hulk twerking with Thee Stallion history was made,” Jamil continued. “And it was glorious. Amen.”

The show’s head writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro had previously credited the Good Place alum with suggesting Megan for the episode’s celebrity cameo, which they had mapped out before they had anyone specific in mind to take it on. “When we wrote the script, all we knew was we needed to have a female celebrity who was very famous, very successful, and very beautiful,” Gao said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“When Jameela suggested Megan, we all lost our minds,” added Coiro. “She’s perfect on so many levels.”

The two shared that Jamil had thought of Megan and personally asked her to be on the show after having worked with her on HBO’s Legendary. It seems, though, that some viewers were rubbed the wrong way by her tweet.

“Most people have been LOVELY upon hearing it was my idea and doing to get Meg Thee Stallion on our show,” Jamil later wrote on her Instagram story. “But I do wanna address the few who say I shouldn’t ‘take credit’ for this.”

“It’s not about ‘taking credit’ it’s about demonstrating visibly how fun it is when women CELEBRATE each other and make fun opportunities to work together,” she continued. “I wanted [Megan] to shine in our show.”

See Jameela Jamil pose with Megan Thee Stallion on set of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below: