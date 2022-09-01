Here’s How That Megan Thee Stallion ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Cameo Came to Be

Megan Thee Stallion recently made a hilarious and unexpected appearance in the new Disney+ show She Hulk: Attorney at Law. But how exactly did she become Megan Thee Marvel Star? In a Thursday (Sept. 1) interview with Entertainment Weekly, the show’s creators explained from start to finish how they snagged Hot Girl Meg herself for the celebrity cameo they were dreaming up since the scriptwriting stages, saying that the rap star was “perfect” for the gig.

The “Plan B” rapper made her Marvel debut in the third episode of She-Hulk, which stars Tatiana Maslany, Jamila Jameel and Mark Ruffalo (who returns to his role as Bruce Banner from the Avengers films). Megan appears for real after Maslany’s character Jennifer Walters — who doubles as a lawyer and a superhuman green monster — is hired to sue an Asgardian shapeshifter who pretended to be the artist in order to catfish Drew Matthews’ character, Dennis Bukowski.

“We didn’t even know that we could dream that big,” head writer Jessica Gao told EW of signing the 27-year-old artist onto the project. “When we wrote the script, all we knew was we needed to have a female celebrity who was very famous, very successful, and very beautiful. But we didn’t know if it was going to be an actress, or a model, or a musician. And depending on who it was, we knew we’d probably have to tweak the story a little bit to fit whoever we ended up casting.”

Jameela Jamil, who stars on the show as supervillain Titania, was the one who suggested asking Megan, as the two women had previously worked together on HBO Max’s Legendary. “The moment we realized that that could be a possibility, we were like, ‘Stop everything. That’s it. The conversation’s done,'” Gao continued. “‘We only care about Megan now. And if Megan will do it, then that settles it.'”

Director Kat Coiro added that before Megan was cast, her character was simply scripted as an ambiguous female celebrity who “never in a billion years would we believe would date Dennis Bukowski.” “When Jameela suggested Megan, we all lost our minds,” she said. “She’s perfect on so many levels, just as a beautiful young celebrity who would never date Dennis Bukowski, but also as a powerful woman who embodies a lot of what She-Hulk embodies.”

“We found out that Megan loves Marvel and superhero stuff, so it was incredible,” noted Gao. “It really came together very quickly, and we didn’t even have time to stop and just stand in awe at the fact that this was actually happening. It was everyone’s dream come true, especially Tatiana.”

After agreeing to the cameo, Megan filmed both a scene in which she appears at the court proceedings for Dennis’ shapeshifting catfish — delivering the line, “That’s right, there’s only one Megan Thee Stallion!,” as well as a post-credits scene wherein she and Maslany twerk together in She-Hulk’s office.

“Oh my god, I mean, the camera loves her,” Gao said of the Grammy winner. “She looks perfect. She was so excited to be there.”

“I had to keep telling them to tilt the camera down — get the butt,” Coiro recalled telling the camera operators while shooting. “Their reaction was to stay on the face, and I was like, ‘Down, down, down!'”