Megan Thee Stallion Could Star in Safdie Brothers’ Next Movie With Adam Sandler

News broke Thursday (March 30) that Megan Thee Stallion is in talks to join the cast of Josh and Benny Safdie’s new Netflix movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper — whose legal name is Megan Pete — will appear opposite headlining star Adam Sandler, who last teamed with the Safdies for the acclaimed 2019 crime drama Uncut Gems.

Should Meg nail down a role in the yet-untitled film, it will follow her upcoming big-screen debut in F—ing Identical Twins. Based on the stage production of the same name and directed by Larry Charles, the musical romp from A24 will also star Aaron Jackson, Josh Sharp, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and Bowen Yang. Megan previously made a one-off cameo on an episode of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, appeared as her alter ego Tina Snow in season 2 of the Starz drama P-Valley, and spent two seasons judging HBO’s ballroom voguing competition series Legendary.

A further pivot into acting adds yet another layer to the Grammy winner’s ever-dynamic career. At the Vanity Fair Oscar party earlier this month, she teased that she’s started working on new music as a follow-up to her sophomore album Traumazine. The 2022 release featured the singles “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Plan B,” “Pressurelicious” featuring Future, “Her” and the Key Glock-assisted “Ungrateful.”

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez has attempted to reignite the legal drama between himself and the female rapper by requesting a new trial after being found guilty last year of shooting her in 2020.