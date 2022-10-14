Megan Thee Stallion Teases a ‘Hot Girl’ ‘Saturday Night Live’: Watch

Move over, hot girl summer — here comes hot girl SNL. Just two days away from making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, Megan Thee Stallion recorded a reel of hilarious teasers with cast member Heidi Gardner, who promises that this Saturday (Oct. 15) will entail “a real hot girl SNL.”

In the Thursday (Oct. 14) teaser video, the rapper tries introducing herself as this weekend’s host and musical performer several times to get the perfect take — but Gardner makes it a little difficult. “What’s up y’all. It’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka the Hot Girl Coach, and I will be the musical guest and host this week on SNL,” Meg says.

“It’s going to be an awesome show, all we have to do is write it,” Gardner adds.

An astonished Meg asks, “We got people working on that, right?”

In another take, Gardner jokingly tries to steal Meg’s thunder. “I’m Heidi THEE Gardner, and I’ll be there as well,” the comedian says, making the “Plan B” rapper frown.

“Don’t do that,” Meg tells her.

Finally, the two ladies come together. “Let me tell you, it’s going to be a real ‘Hot Girl’ SNL!” Gardner declares.

“OK, Heidi!” a grinning Meg replies, before sticking out her tongue to do her signature “Ah!”

“Woah, how do you do that?” Gardner asks, trying — and failing — to do it herself. But because she’s the Hot Girl Coach, Meg is encouraging anyway. “Yeah!” she tells Gardner.

The Grammy winner’s teasers with Gardner follow a previous trailer she filmed with another SNL cast member, Sarah Sherman. In the Wednesday (Oct. 12) skit, Meg hilariously breaks the news to Sherman, who’s obliviously spent the entire work day without any clothes on, that her “whole WAP is out.”

This Saturday will mark the “Sweetest Pie” artist’s first time hosting SNL, though she made her musical guest debut back in 2020 when she performed her hits “Savage” and “Don’t Stop.” This time around, she’ll most likely play tracks from her August-released sophomore album Traumazine, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Heidi Gardner tease this week’s Saturday Night Live episode above.