Watch Megan Thee Stallion Play a ‘Lady Boss’ in Trailer for A24’s ‘Dicks: The Musical’

After taking some time off to focus on herself, Megan Thee Stallion is steadily returning to the limelight. On Thursday (Aug. 3), Academy Award-winning film production and distribution company A24 launched its trailer for Dicks: The Musical, starring Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp.

Directed by Emmy-winner Larry Charles, Dicks: The Musical is a musical comedy based on Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson’s off-Broadway musical of the same name. The trailer follows two business adversaries (Sharp and Jackson) who learn that they are are identical twins and try to persuade their divorced parents (Lane and Mullally) to remarry so that they can become a complete family again.

Megan Thee Stallion stars as the twins’ witty foul-mouthed boss in the hilarious new trailer. The trailer also teases “hit songs” such as “Gay Old Life,” “All Love Is Love,” “Out-Alpha the Alpha,” and “The Sewer Song.” Featuring a combination of traditional show tunes with a phallic twist and high-octane fusions of rap and musical theatre, Dicks: The Musical already embodies the eccentric idiosyncrasies of most projects stamped by A24.

Dicks: The Musical will serve as Megan Thee Stallion’s debut film role. The three-time Grammy-winner has appeared on a number of television programs including P-Valley, Saturday Night Live, Good Girls, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Dicks: The Musical is slated for a world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Megan Thee Stallion has earned five top 10 titles on the Billboard 200 and three top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including the No. 1 singles “Savage” (with Beyoncé) and “WAP” (with Cardi B).