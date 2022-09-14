Mayyas Gives an Otherworldly Performance for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finals

Mayyas hit the stage of the America’s Got Talent finals on Tuesday night (Sept. 13) for a performance that was nothing short of magical.

The all-female Lebanese dance team began the number in a surprising formation created to look like one single dancer was wearing a giant gown made out of white feathers — only for the makeshift dress to come alive as the rest of the members revealed themselves beneath it, controlling each feather according to the movements of the lead dancer.

Dressed in traditional gold belly-dancing ensembles and glittering face jewelry, the dancers then spread out across the stage in a new formation waving glowing orbs of light in their hands. Combined with the traditional Lebanese music and colorful backdrop of outer space, the result was mysterious, thrilling and awe-inspiring all at once.

During their audition earlier in the season, Mayyas was the recipient of the coveted Golden Buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara. “There are no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here,” the Modern Family star said after seeing the group perform for the first time, calling their initial number “the most beautiful, creative dancing I’ve ever seen.”

“This really, really will make a difference. Full stop. In so many positive ways,” added Simon Cowell. “That’s one part. And then it was, arguably, the best dance act we’re likely to have ever seen. And we are honored to have you here.” After hitting the Golden Buzzer to automatically advance Mayyas to the live shows, Vergara joined the girls on stage for a giant, celebratory group hug.

In the reality show’s finals, Mayyas is facing off against pole dancer Kristy Sellars, French magician Nicolas Ribs, country trio Chapel Hart, stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield, deepfake illusionists Metaphysic and more. The season 17 winner will be crowned Wednesday night (Sept. 14) on NBC.

Watch Mayyas’ mesmerizing finale performance below.