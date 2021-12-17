Where to Watch ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ in Theaters & Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s finally here, just in time for Christmas. The highly anticipated Matrix sequel is hitting theaters and HBO Max on December 22.

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the mind boggling sci-fi series. It’s the first installment in 18 years, since the release of The Matrix Revolutions in 2003.

If you’re excited to see what Neo, Trinity and the rest of the group have been up to in the years since, you can catch the movie when it hits theaters on Dec. 22. Check out local theaters and showtimes on Fandango here.

For those looking to enjoy the film from the comfort of their own homes, snuggle up on the couch and stream The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max for 31 days following the release date. Sign up for the service and watch here.

If you need a refresher on the original Matrix trilogy before diving into the fourth film, all of the Matrix movies are available to stream on HBO Max as well.