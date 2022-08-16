‘The Masked Singer’ Promises a World of ‘Pure Imagination’ for Season 8: Watch

FOX unwrapped a golden ticket and dropped the first preview for season eight of The Masked Singer on Monday (Aug. 15).

Set to a cover of “Pure Imagination” from 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the clip gives fans a rapid-fire glimpse at what to expect from the new season. “Let the games begin!” host Nick Cannon declares as cameos from Tori Spelling, Leslie Jordan, Jon Lovitz and more flash across the screen.

Of course, one of the most exciting aspects for viewers is a peek at the newest and most inventive costumes on The Masked Singer stage, which appear this time around to include a mystical sea creature perched on a giant shell, a female robot with mechanical pigtails, an outrageously tall Venus flytrap, a technicolor snowflake, and a giant jewel-encrusted harp. The season also promises to feature show-stopping performances from judge Nicole Scherzinger and season one runner-up Donny Osmond.

Along with the former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong will all return to the judging panel, with the latter declaring, “This is what TV is all about” as the preview ends.

Last season on the celebrity singing competition, Teyana Taylor took home the win as Firefly over Hayley Orrantia of The Goldbergs as Ringmaster and Broadway vet Cheyenne Jackson’s Prince. Other famous faces hiding under masks in season seven included En Vogue, Kirstie Alley, Shaggy, Jennifer Holliday and, most controversially, former New York City mayor turned Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Season eight of The Masked Singer premieres Sept. 21 on FOX. Watch the teaser below.