Marvel Exec Hints at ‘More Stories to Be Told’ with Harry Styles’ Starfox

Expect more Starfox! A Marvel executive teased the future of Harry Styles‘ roguish character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new podcast interview on Monday (Jan. 9).

“We certainly didn’t cast Harry for a tag,” Nate Moore said with a laugh on Deadline‘s Crew Call podcast when questioned by host Anthony D’Alessandro about whether the pop star’s surprise cameo at the end of 2021’s Eternals was “just a stunt.”

The producer when on to describe Starfox as “a character maybe I have too much affection for” and revealed Eternals director Chloé Zhao almost singlehandedly gave Styles the role. “Chloé is a giant Harry Styles fan,” Moore said. “I’d always pitch, like, ‘Eros, he’s really cool.’ And she’s like, ‘It’s Harry Styles’ and I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ And she was obsessed and chased him down and got him into the movie.

“But there are more stories to be told with that character,” the exec added. “He’s fascinating. He has a really interesting connection with Thanos — they’re half-brothers, they share the same father. He has an interesting power set, like, he’s a complicated character but a really fun character…Having met Harry Styles, he is as charming as you think you want him to be. And I think there’s no limit to how popular that character’s gonna be once we get to bring him back.”

Since his appearance in Eternals, Styles has continued to flex his burgeoning acting chops in both sci-fi thriller Don’t Worry Darling directed by his now-ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde and gay romance My Policeman.

Listen to Moore dish on his love of Styles and Starfox below.