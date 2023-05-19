Maren Morris Mocks ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scandoval With a Tom Schwartz-Inspired Country Song

Maren Morris put her Bravoholic card on proud display Friday (May 19) by coming up with a hilarious song inspired by the Vanderpump Rules Scandoval.

In case you don’t know about the scandal that’s rocked the Bravoverse for the past few months, here’s a crash course: Back in February, OG cast member Tom Sandoval was caught cheating on Ariana Madix, his partner of nine years, with one of her best friends, Raquel Leviss. Except it wasn’t just cheating — it was a full-blown seven-month affair that took place under everyone’s noses, all while cameras were rolling throughout the Bravo hit’s tenth season.

By the time the Scandoval exploded into national news, filming had long since wrapped on the former SURvers’ lives, prompting Bravo to add an extra episode to the season to document the radioactive fallout. Naturally, there was a plethora of red-hot questions to be answered, including how long Tom Schwartz — Tom Sandoval’s longtime bestie and business partner — knew about the affair with Leviss, and whether he was covering up for his pal by making out with Raquel for a storyline. (Yes, it’s a complicated web the SURvers weave …)

When pressed for answers by his estranged wife Katie Maloney on the Wednesday (May 17) season finale, Schwartz deflected with a bizarre tangent about, among other things, man-eating crocodiles, to which Maloney unsympathetically deadpanned, “You sound like a country song.”

Morris seemed to agree, and decided to put Schwartz’s stream of consciousness to music in a truly inspired TikTok video. “My health, my wealth, my family/ There’s f–kin’ man-eating Nile crocodiles in Florida now,” she sings over peppy acoustic guitar, quoting Schwartz word for word using a clip of the scene. (“Theres a song for everything,” she captioned the hysterical ditty, also writing, “He’s a poet” in the comments.)

Maloney certainly appreciated Morris’ musical acumen, hopping into the comments on TikTok to write, “I’m deceased” with a series of skull and laughing emojis. “But you SNAPPED,” the singer replied, punctuating her thought with a funny crocodile emoji.

The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are also capitalizing on the Scandoval with their own music. Earlier this week, Madix and her co-stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay starred in a new ad spot for Uber One that used an amusing remix of the latter’s 2013 dance-pop single “Good as Gold.”

Watch Morris lampoon Schwartz’s concerns over man-eating Florida crocodiles in song below.