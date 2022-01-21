Maneskin Deals With Will Forte Gone ‘Hollywood’ in New ‘SNL’ Promo

From left: Damiano David and Ethan Torchio of musical guest Måneskin, host Will Forte, Kenan Thompson, Thomas Raggi and Victoria De Angelis of musical guest Måneskin during promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Maneskin is set to take the stage this weekend (Jan. 22) as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and they got the true Hollywood experience while dealing with comedian and this week’s host Will Forte on set.

In a hilarious new SNL promo released on Friday (Jan. 21), Forte turns to the sketch comedy show’s Kenan Thompson and says that it’s “so nice to see him,” as they previously worked together as cast members on SNL until 2010.

“I was worried when you left that you were going to get all Hollywood and forget about me,” Thompson says to Forte, who assures that he would never forget “Kreegan,” his “favorite lighting guy.”

“You do the promos now. That’s awesome, buddy, keep it up!” Forte continues in a condescending tone, before asking, “So did we get it? ‘Cause I’m only going to do the one take.”

The actor then goes full diva, shouting at someone off screen, “Where the hell is my sashimi? I ordered it an hour ago!”

See the promo below, and catch the full episode of SNL on Saturday (Jan. 22) at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.