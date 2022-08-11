Madonna and Jimmy Fallon Give the Gift of ‘Music’ on ‘Classroom Instruments’

The queen of pop and the prince of late-night TV came together Wednesday (Aug. 10) to give the gift of “Music”– performed on classroom instruments.



Night owls scored a special rendition of “Music,” the title track from Madonna’s 2000 album, which she performed with Jimmy Fallon and his Tonight Show house band The Roots.

In the NBC clip, which can be seen below, the “Material Girl” displays her talents on the triangle, and the entire ensemble reveal some neat fluorescents when the lights go down.

The pop superstar was given the honors of reintroducing the popular “Classroom Instruments” spot after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. It’s her second time performing for the series, following her reimagined version of “Holiday” with Fallon and Co. back in April 2015.

Madonna is a member of an elite circle of entertainers who’ve reworked their own hits for The Tonight Show’s returning segment, a list that includes Adele, Aerosmith, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, The Jonas Brothers and the Beatles’ Ringo Starr.

https://twitter.com/jimmyfallon/status/1557558690269564928

The Rock And Roll Hall of Famer also sat for a chat with the talk-show host. Wearing her custom “birthday grillz” (apparently the gift you give yourself when you already have everything), Madonna promised a Q&A filled with “flirtation and seduction,” discussed her latest project, the remix album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, and more.

Watch below.