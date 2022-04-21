Machine Gun Kelly Drops All-Star Trailer For Stoner Comedy ‘Good Mourning’

Machine Gun Kelly seems to be aiming for midnight movie status in the first trailer for his stoner comedy Good Mourning. The rap-rocker — who co-wrote, co-directed and stars in the flick under his given name, Colson Baker — embarks on a predictably buzzed adventure in the two-minute peek that dropped on, yes, Wednesday (April 20). (That’s 4/20, the official smoker’s holiday, in case you’re not up to speed.)

The joint-thin plot of the cameo-packed flick that will hit theaters and on demand on May 20 finds movie star London Clash (Baker) fretting about a possible break-up text from his girlfriend (Becky G), which sends him into a spiral that imperils the most important meeting of his creative life.

What you mostly need to know, though, is that Baker and his bud, Mod Sun — who co-wrote and co-directed, as well as co-starring — are up to some deeply sativa-soaked, silliness in the How High-style rom-com. And they have plenty of help. In addition to Baker’s fianceé Megan Fox and best friend Pete Davidson, the trailer features cameos from comedian Whitney Cummings, sidekick Zach Villa, Dave star rapper GaTa, as well as Dennis Rodman, Tom Arnold, Trippie Redd, Danny Trejo, Dove Cameron and Snoop Dogg as a talking joint.

“We are looking forward to bringing this wild comedy to audiences in theaters and at home on demand. The film is a reminder of how fun movies can be to make and watch,” Open Road Films CEO Tom Ortenberg said in a statement. “Colson and this incredible cast will bring audiences to their knees in laughter and leave their jaws on the floor.”

While this marks Baker’s first shot at headlining and directing/writing a movie, he’s been ramping up his IMDB bona fides for years in a number of TV and movie roles, including Cameron Crowe’s Roadies, Big Time Adolescence and The King of Staten Island with Davidson, the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt and last year’s drama with Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Watch the Good Mourning trailer below.