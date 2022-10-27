Machine Gun Kelly Plays an Anguished Rock Star in Meta ‘Taurus’ Trailer

“Do you think rock stars are special people?” That’s the question that kicks off the trailer for Taurus, the upcoming music industry drama starring Machine Gun Kelly.

In the video, released Thursday (Oct. 27), the musician otherwise known as Colson Baker plays Cole, a depressed musician on the verge of self-destructing amid his seemingly glamorous L.A. lifestyle. As the events of the trailer get increasingly bleak, Kelly’s character begins writing new music. “I want it to sound far from everything,” he says while seated at the piano with a female collaborator. “Like everything’s upside down.”

The untitled song that then plays over the second half of the trailer finds the Mainstream Sellout singer intoning, “Life imitates art/ Bury me alive/ Disappear underground where they found me/ Before I ever had this career.”

Written and directed by Tim Sutton, Taurus also stars MGK’s real-life fiancée Megan Fox as well as Maddie Hasson, Scoot McNairy and Ruby Rose and will feature a soundtrack of new music by Kelly. The trailer didn’t offer a concrete release date for the flick.

The pop-punk rocker’s previous film roles include 2021’s Midnight in the Switchgrass and 2019 Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, in which he played Tommy Lee.

Earlier this month, MGK wrapped up the European leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour with a show in Amsterdam. This December, he’s slated to play at Tampa, Fla.’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre before hitting the stage at Audacy Beach Festival 2022 in Fort Lauderdale.

Watch Kelly’s brooding turn in the trailer for Taurus below.