Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Taurus’ Musical Drama Casts Megan Fox, Lil Tjay & More

Machine Gun Kelly‘s upcoming musical saga Taurus will have plenty of familiar faces. The pop-punk star’s film recently cast his girlfriend Megan Fox, his “Glass House” collaborator Naomi Wild, rapper Lil Tjay and more.

Deadline first reported on Wednesday (Dec. 15) that the feature follows a rising-but-troubled recording artist, who is being played by MGK (real name Colson Baker), and his tireless pursuit to record one more song. But he’s caught between his assistant who’s like a sister and studio collaborators who uplift him in his mission and his dealer and ex (played by Fox) who bring him down. Taurus provides commentary on the dark side of fame, addiction and more sub-topics within the music industry.

Originally titled Good News, which was the name of Mac Miller’s first posthumous single from Circles, the fictional drama reportedly takes inspiration from promising young artists like Miller, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, whose lives unfortunately got cut short. In July, Miller’s brother, Miller McCormick, expressed disgust over the initial title and wrote on his Instagram Story, “f— you, f— your movie, at least change the title.” Rivulet Media, the production company behind Taurus, told E! News in a statement that the movie was indeed fiction and even though the title was meant as an “homage to Mac Miller,” it would be changed due to the criticism it faced.

Tim Sutton directed the film based on his original screenplay, while Ruby Rose, Maddie Hasson, Scoot McNairy and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory were also announced as part of the cast. It’s fitting that MGK and Fox will be reunited on set of a movie after the couple first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass over a year ago, before things between the beloved Hollywood couple heated up in summer 2020. And since their relationship is deeply rooted in astrology — with the Jennifer’s Body actress saying she felt a strong connection to the Tickets to My Downfall artist’s Pisces moon — it comes as no surprise that MGK is indeed a Taurus, born on April 22.

Job Polhemus produced Taurus alongside Rivulet Media’s film division president Rob Parris and COO Mike Witherill.