Jamie Foxx and Colin Firth to Produce First-Ever Documentary on Luther Vandross

Jamie Foxx and Colin Firth are teaming up to celebrate one of the greatest voices in R&B history. Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division announced on Tuesday (July 11) that Foxx’s Foxxhole Productions and Firth’s Raindog Films are teaming up for the first-ever full-length authorized documentary on late singer Luther Vandross.

Production has already begun on the film, with award-winning director Dawn Porter (The Ladybird Diaries) helming the doc that will follow the “A House Is Not a Home” singer “as he charted his own course becoming one of the most decorated and influential pop artists of all time.”

According to a statement, the film, which is being produced in partnership with Trilogy Films and the Vandross estate — and estate partner Primary Wave — has the full support and participation of the late singer’s closes friends and family, with access to his never-before-seen personal archive. “The film will capture the intensely private Grammy-winning artists’ passion for music, global rise and personal struggles,” the release promised.

Eight-time Grammy winner Vandross died in July 2005 at age 54 from complications of a stroke he suffered in 2003. “Luther is one of our GOAT’s” said Foxx in a statement about the singer who was nominated for 33 Grammys over the course of his career. “He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.”

After singing back-up vocals for Bette Midler, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, David Bowie and Diana Ross in the 1970s, Vandross launched his celebrated solo career in 1981 with the album Never Too Much, whose title track became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard R&B chart. While continuing to write and produce hits for artists including Dionne Warwick and Ross, Vandross broke through from the R&B charts to the pop charts in the late 1980s and 1990s thanks to hits including the Grammy-nominated “Power of Love,” the Janet Jackson duet “The Best Things in Life Are Free,” the Mariah Carey collab on a cover of “Endless Love,” as well as his 2003 song of the year Grammy-winning ballad “Dance With My Father.”

“Like so many, I have always loved Luther’s music, but I had no idea of the breadth and scope of his artistry,” said director Porter, whose other films include the 2002 doc about late U.S. congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis (John Lewis: Good Trouble). “I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life. It is a joy to be able to share his true story.” A release date for the film had not been announced at press time.