Ludacris Joins Kevin Hart, Tony Hawk & The Undertaker in DraftKings Super Bowl Commercial

Free bets for everyone? That’s… Ludacris!

The rapper joins Kevin Hart and a host of sports legends for a new DraftKings Super Bowl commercial, which promises every customer a free bet on the sports betting site.

The commercial transitions seamlessly between its celebrity guests by using their names, starting with former Boston Red Sox superstar David Ortiz.

“Everyone gets a free bet?” Hart asks. “Man that’s big…”

“Papi!” retired Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith says to greet Ortiz by his “Big Papi” nickname. “What’s Kev betting?”

“The short odds,” Papi quips, making a swipe at Hart’s height. Hart responds by knocking Ortiz’s snack plate out of his hands and yelling, “You’re both…”

“Ludacris!” says NBA legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving, standing with WNBA superstar Lisa Leslie, when he sees the Atlanta MC, who makes his own height joke. “I heard Kevin’s taking the under.”

There are also punny transitions to retired pro wrestler The Undertaker and skateboarding pioneer Tony Hawk. Watch below to see it all play out:

I heard @KevinHart4real is taking the Under 😅



Go get your FREE BET at @DKSportsbook right now! #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/jGAp6UrHl3 — Ludacris (@Ludacris) February 12, 2023

Luda joins a list of music stars appearing in 2023 Super Bowl commercials, including Diddy’s Uber One ad (which co-stars Kelis, Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis and Haddaway); Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Donuts ad; Jack Harlow with Missy Elliott and Elton John in a Doritos ad; John Travolta in a T-Mobile ad; Sarah McLachlan in a Busch Light ad; and Metro Boomin in a Budweiser ad.

The 2023 Super Bowl kicked off with Chris Stapleton singing the national anthem, Babyface performing “America the Beautiful,” and Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”