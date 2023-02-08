Louis Tomlinson’s ‘All of Those Voices’ Documentary Headed to Theaters: Here’s When It Arrives

Louis Tomlinson announced Wednesday (Feb. 8) that he’s prepping the release of his new documentary All of Those Voices.

In partnership with 78 Productions, Trafalgar Releasing is set to premiere the music film in theaters nationwide on March 22 for a limited time. Tickets will go on sale exactly one month prior to the release date on Feb. 22, with specific theater listings also being unveiled that day.

A release for All of Those Voices promises that the film will allow fans an “intimate and unvarnished view” of the former One Directioner’s life and career through the process of creating and releasing his second solo album, Faith in the Future.

“From the highs of superstardom to the lows of personal tragedy, Louis’ story is one of resilience and determination,” the tease continues, adding that “the film shows a side of Louis that fans have never seen before, as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice.”

“This has been something I’ve been working on for years,” Tomlinson said in a statement. “I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world. I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words.'”

Released back in late November, Tomlinson’s latest studio effort became his first top five hit on the Billboard 200 when it bowed at No. 5. The LP also landed at No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart after notching the singer a career-best sales week of 37,000 copies.

Last week, Tomlinson also announced the dates of his upcoming tour of Asia, which kicks off in Japan on April 17 in support of Faith in the Future.