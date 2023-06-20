×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Los Angeles ‘Skid Row’ Singers Deliver ‘Special’ Audition on ‘AGT’: Watch

Freedom Singers launched into a gospel rendition of Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Under The Bridge."

Freedom Singers on "AGT"
Freedom Singers on "AGT" "America's Got Talent"

When Terry Crews is feeling it, you can bet everyone feels it.

That happened during Tuesday night’s (June 20) edition of America’s Got Talent, when a collective from Los Angeles, going by the name of Freedom Singers, told their story and shared their talents.

The singers have lived in the impoverished side of Los Angeles, known as “Skid Row,” rubbing shoulders with the homeless and destitute. Performing together is just one way to lift the spirits.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Freedom Singers

Red Hot Chili Peppers

See latest videos, charts and news

Its eight core members came together in the Arts and Culture department at the Los Angeles Community Action Network (LA CAN), an organization that exists to help the needy.

Related

Dr. Dre

ASCAP to Salute Dr. Dre With Hip-Hop Icon Award

“Skid Row is in the heart of downtown Los Angeles where five people per day die on the streets, houseless people,” explained one of the male singers. “So, for us, Freedom Singing brings us close together; it is that medium that we’ve always used to come together as America.

And with that as the background, the singers launched into a gospel rendition of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ early ’90s hit “Under The Bridge,” an apt song from the California act about sleeping rough.

The performance inspired the entire audience, and all four judges, to stand and applaud. There were tears in the room, and on stage.

“You have a powerful voice, powerful message, it was beautiful, it gave me goosebumps, it made me emotional,” Heidi Klum enthused. “This was a great audition.”

Homelessness, noted Howie Mandel, “you have given it a voice, you have given us a purpose, and it’s a message. This was more than just a song, more than an audition, it was needed. Thank you for informing, entertaining and blowing the roof off this place.”

Sofia Vergara noted, “I think you guys are going to go very far in this competition.”

The performance, concluded Simon Cowell, “was brilliant, it was raw, it was real, I loved the vocals, I loved your chemistry, your friendship. This was a really special audition, I loved it.”

So too did AGT host Crews who, as he thanked the singers backstage, shed some tears.

For the record, the performance earned four yeses.

Watch below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad