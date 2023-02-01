Lollapalooza Music Docuseries Is Coming to Paramount+

Here we go! Paramount+ announced on Wednesday (Feb. 1) that a docuseries about Lollapalooza, Perry Farrell‘s iconic music festival, has gotten the green-light. Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza will be a three-part program directed by Michael John Warren.

“When Lolla was launched in 1991, the concert industry felt like a boring car ride that was running out of gas,” the Jane’s Addiction frontman said in a statement. “We pumped new life into the live music experience and set the foundation for the youth’s counter culture to become important and exciting again. Now more than three decades young, I am happy to have this opportunity to give people an inside look at the festival’s contribution to music history.”

Warren also shared his excitement over helming the project. “As a naive teenager trapped in the doldrums of Suburbia, U.S.A, I attended the first-ever Lollapalooza, and it totally blew my mind!” said Warren, who previously directed Jay-Z’s Fade to Black and Netflix’s Fearless. “It was dangerous, beautiful and instantly widened my perspective. So, it’s an honor to be entrusted to tell the true story of one of the most astonishing cultural touchstones in the last half-century.”

The Story of Lollapalooza will recount Farrell’s relationship with the annual music event, as well as its evolution, according to the press release. The rocker had initially intended the music event to be a multi-city farewell tour for Jane’s Addiction, with the inaugural lineup spanning across genres — though with a more alternative bent — and featuring artists such as Nine Inch Nails, Ice-T, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Rollins Band and Living Colour.

Since then, the festival has continued to grow and include more popular acts — though now held annually at Chicago’s Grant Park — with 2022’s lineup featuring headliners Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Metallica, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo, with performances from BTS’ J-Hope, Becky G and more. It has also expanded around the world, with spin-offs happening in Brazil, Germany, France and more, with Lollapalooza India launching Jan. 28-29, drawing record crowds in Mumbai.

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter, in partnership with C3 Presents. A release date has not yet been announced.