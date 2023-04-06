Lizzo Reveals She ‘Cried All Day’ After Nabbing ‘The Mandalorian’ Role: ‘May the Force Be With You’

Lizzo celebrated her cameo in the latest episode of The Mandalorian on Thursday (April 6) with a touching social media post.

“When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The [trilogies] are his favorite movies and quickly became mine,” the “About Damn Time” singer wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow from her time on set. “When Jon favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud.”

She then continued: “Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”

On the Wednesday (April 5) episode of the Disney+ series, Lizzo appeared as The Duchess, one of the rulers of the planet Plazir-15, alongside Jack Black as Captain Bombardier and Christopher Lloyd as security chief Commissioner Helgait. As The Duchess, the pop star appeared to have the time of her life bonding with Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) throughout the hour, and even knighted the little green alien before he left the planet with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin.

In other TV-related news, Lizzo just extended her first-look deal with Amazon Studios following the success of her Emmy-winning reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The singer is also currently nominated for best web personality/host, performances & craft (video) at the 2023 Webby Awards for her role hosting the competition.

Check out Lizzo’s feelings about being part of the Star Wars universe below.