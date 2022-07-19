Lizzo Jokes About Delayed Success of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill,’ Shares Her Reaction to Obama’s Shout-Out

If anything in this world is certain, it’s that Lizzo is going to have a good time wherever she goes. The “About Damn Time” singer joined host Andy Cohen for the Monday (July 18) episode of Watch What Happens Live, and did just that while chatting about Kate Bush, Barack Obama and more.

In a play on the title of her latest Billboard Hot 100 smash, “About Damn Time” — which has peaked at No. 2 so far — Cohen and Lizzo played a game called “About Damn Time or Don’t Waste My Time.” The premise is simple: The host lists off a series of events or subjects, and if Lizzo feels positively toward them, she responds with “about damn time,” if not, she responds with “don’t waste my time!”

So, who got the Lizzo seal of approval? The list includes Adele’s One Night Only comeback concert, as well as the Stranger Things-feuled resurgence of Kate Bush’s 1985 tune “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which has thus far peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 since its season four sync with the hit Netflix show. In a joking comparison to the delayed success of her own “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo laughed, “I dropped that song in 1982, and it was No. 1 in 2019!”

Also part of the game? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA. “I sat next to them at MET Gala and I fully enjoyed it,” Lizzo divulged. “So, it’s about damn time they call me!”

During her appearance on the Bravo talk show, Lizzo also revealed how she felt about her shout-out from President Barack Obama. The Grammy-winner’s 2021 Cardi B collab, “Rumors,” appeared on Obama’s “Favorite Music of 2021” list. “My forever president,” Lizzo gushed. “Barack Obama might be one of the coolest people that’s ever existed and lived, so to see that … it was an honor. It truly validates all of the s–t I’ve been doing for 70,000 years.”

Check out some clips from Lizzo’s hilarious night here: