Lizzo & Jack Black Join Forces for Unexpected ‘The Mandalorian’ Cameo

Fans of the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian got quite the surprise when both Lizzo and Jack Black popped up onscreen during the brand-new Wednesday (April 5) episode.

The “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire” episode, which was written by Jon Favreau and directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, features the “About Damn Time” songstress and the Tenacious D rocker as, respectively, The Duchess and Captain Bombardier — leaders of the far-off planet Plazir-15.

Pedro Pascal’s titular Mandalorian encounters the powerful couple on his search for the former crew of Bo-Katan (played by Katee Sackhoff). But that’s not all: None other than Christopher Lloyd also dwells on Plazir-15 as the planet’s security chief Commissioner Helgait.

Delightfully, the trio of famous guest stars even appeared in a scene together as they bickered over the political ramifications of droids. However, an altogether different scene featuring Lizzo bestowing knighthood on the show’s de facto mascot — Grogu, aka Baby Yoda — gave the Twittersphere a particularly strong rush of the Force, er, endorphins.

“‘Baby Yoda gets knighted by Lizzo and Jack Black’ was not on my 2023 bingo card,” one viewer tweeted, while another wrote, “I LOVE THEM” above adorable footage of The Duchess and Grogu waving goodbye to each other.

Disney+ has yet to share how the three surprise cameos came about, but with their appearances, Lizzo, Black and Lloyd join a long line of famous faces to travel to a galaxy far, far away for the sci-fi series, including Jason Sudeikis, Taika Waititi, Timothy Olyphant, John Leguizamo, Adam Pally, Horatio Sanz and Olyphant’s Deadwood co-star W. Earl Brown.

Check out fan reactions to the latest cameos on The Mandalorian below.

"Baby Yoda gets knighted by Lizzo and Jack Black" was not on my 2023 bingo card #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/1TiSaEp8ve — Zach ➡️ COMMISSIONS OPEN!!!! (@Gracideart) April 5, 2023

this was deeply unserious, but Grogu’s theme sounds so beautiful here 😻😻 pic.twitter.com/LE7GI8m2HU — lottie⁷ 🍇 Bo-Katan lesbian truther (@ch4rlottespeaks) April 5, 2023

i can’t take it Grogu’s too cute i’ll die 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZcHOv9nqEG — lottie⁷ 🍇 Bo-Katan lesbian truther (@ch4rlottespeaks) April 5, 2023

JACK BLACK AND LIZZO IN THE MANDALORIAN NOBODY PANIC pic.twitter.com/XyfHxTfmBw — KJ ☾ 🔜 swce (@rainsofkamino) April 5, 2023