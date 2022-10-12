Lizzo Shares Release Date for ‘Love, Lizzo’ HBO Max Documentary

Lizzo‘s upcoming HBO Max documentary will be out just in time to enjoy around the holidays. The “About Damn Time” star took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 12) to reveal the name and release date for the film.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Finally telling my story, My Way. Love, Lizzo coming November 24th [purple heart emoji] only on @hbomax,” Lizzo captioned a photo of the documentary poster, which finds the singer smiling wide against a lavender-colored background.

An official press release about the forthcoming documentary says the film will explore “the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.”

Lizzo shared in a press statement, “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes 10 years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

It’s been a busy year for Lizzo. She’s fresh off the release of her album Special, which arrived in Julu, and is currently on a North American tour to support the album. The documentary will also be the second streaming release for the superstar this year, as it arrives several months after Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which premiered on March 25 via Prime Video.